Behavioural Gap

Refilwe speaks to Vimal Chagan | Divisional Head for Savings and Investment at Liberty.



Considering the dire state of retirement outcomes, coupled with the shrinking economy,

investors’ “behavioural gap” should be a top priority for financial advisers, says Paul

Nixon, the head of technical marketing and behavioural finance at Momentum

Investments.



Nixon says investors are exposed to an emotional roller-coaster, which climbs with a

bull market and comes crashing down as market sentiment turns bearish, and acting on

these emotions results in a cost in the form of lower returns. This cost is commonly

referred to as a “behavioural gap”.



