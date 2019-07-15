News With Friends

Refilwe speaks to Zimbini Peffer.



British actress Lashana Lynch (might be known to you from Captain Marvel) will be

taking on the role of 007 in the 25th of the Bond series. She is not the new “Jane Bond”, but will take over his secret spy number, and in fact will be acting alongside Daniel Craig who will appear in the film.



