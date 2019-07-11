PIC Inquiry: Matjila throws ANC under the bus

Refilwe speaks to Ray Mahlaka Independent Business Journalist



The former Public Investment Corporation CEO says he was asked in 2016 by the ANC’s

then-treasurer general Zweli Mkhize to release funding from the PIC to support the

party’s January 8 celebrations. Matjila referred Mkhize to prominent business figures

who had received funding from the PIC.



In another clear indication that the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) was subjected

to wide-scale political interference, its former CEO Dan Matjila admitted to playing a

middleman role in referring PIC funding requests from the ANC to prominent business

figures.



