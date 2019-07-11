Mkhwebane vs Gordhan latest

Refilwe speaks to Kyle Cowan Investigative journalist at news 24



Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has maintained he was "perfectly honest" in

his response to Parliament in 2016 that omitted a 2010 meeting where a member of the

Gupta family "may" have been present.



Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane found that Gordhan had violated the executive

ethics code by "deliberately" misleading the National Assembly for failing to disclose

that a member of the controversial Gupta family "may have been" present at the

meeting in 2010.



