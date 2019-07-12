Lifeline

Refilwe speaks to Glynis Depper Counselor at Lifeline.



LifeLine Western Cape has recently been experiencing many calls about the how the

current crime levels are adding to the stress of daily life for many living in this beautiful

city, which is resulting in a lot of free floating anger that many people don’t understand

why they are feeling, which in itself has led to an increase in generalised anxiety

disorder.



In other words people are currently a lot more angry and anxious and are not always

aware of why they are feeling this way. Add to that the current state of the economy, so

many people emigrating and leaving loved ones behind for greener pastures overseas,

we have a lot of very unhappy people who



See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.