Mozambique Insurgency

Refilwe speaks to Jasmine Opperman | Director at TRAC (Terrorism Research and Analysis Consortium.



The purpose of the insurgency in parts of the northern Mozambican province of Cabo

Delgado is to set up an independent state, guided by "radical islamism", according to the

Provincial Attorney's Office in its charge sheet against 26 captured insurgents.



According to the summary of the case against the 26, sent to the media by the

Attorney's office, and published on Wednesday by the independent newssheet

"Mediafax", the state the islamists dream of would consist of the northern districts of

Cabo Delgado plus the southern part of Tanzania.



The note said that "as their modus operandi, the accused resorted to firearms and other

weapons, to behead and mutilate the bodies of their victims, to the destruction of

houses and buildings of public utility,



See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.