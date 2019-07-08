Ndifuna Ukwazi vs Growth Point

Refilwe speaks to Mpho Raboeane



Last year a parcel of land was sold by the City of Cape Town to Growthpoint properties.

It briefly made the news as the land was apparently sold at well below market value.

Then On Tuesday, 2 July, the Municipal Planning Tribunal in Goodwood refused

Growthpoint Property’s land development application that was submitted on 26 June

2018.



This takes Growthpoint back to the drawing board meaning the property development

company has to submit a new application. Alternatively, they have the option to appeal

this decision.



See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.