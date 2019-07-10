African Monetary Fund is a good idea and what can be done to get it going

Refilwe speaks to Danny Bradlow | SARCHI Professor of International Development Law and African Economic Relations at University of Pretoria.



African Union gathered in Niger on the 7th of July for an 'Extraordinary Summit' where

they discussed the African Continental Free Trade Area.



My next guest believed that AU leaders should reinvigorate their efforts to create an

African Monetary Fund. This would be used to encourage African states to engage more

actively in regional trade by offering them financial support for managing the risks

associated with closer regional integration and expanded intra-regional trade.



Strangely enough, African leaders ALREADY signed a treaty to establish this fund in

2014. Unfortunately, progress to set it up has stalled. So far the treaty has been signed,

but not ratified, by eleven AU member countries.



