UN security council will SA get it right?

Refilwe speaks to Dr Sithembile Mbete for The Conversation goes on to point out that South Africa has some big decisions to make and a reputation to gain back.



South Africa is six months into its third elected term on the United Nations Security

Council. Its conduct in its previous two terms has been criticised for the country’s

controversial voting record. During its first term, South Africa was accused of supporting

rogue states when it voted against resolutions condemning human rights abuses in

Myanmar, Zimbabwe, and Sudan. In its second term, it was accused of voting for

Western-sponsored regime change in Libya.



