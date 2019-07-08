Understanding Crowdfunding

Refilwe speaks to Patrick Schofield CEO at Backabuddy.



Crowdfunds have been around for a good while, now. But, some high profile cases have

really brought this to light. It's important this awareness does not lead to good, wellmeaning people getting taken advantage of. As with all financial products or services,

you need to be armed with info.



