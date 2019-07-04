Which countries are the most honest?

Refilwe speaks to Christian Zünd | Graduate Student in the Department of Economics at University Of Zurich.



A team of economists have put the unsuspecting public to the test in a mass social

"experiment" involving 17,000 lost wallets in 40 countries. Most of the wallet drops were

in large cities and there were about 400 observations per country.



The wallets contained either no money, a small amount or a larger sum, along with a

grocery list and business card with an email and phone number for the "owner". The

amounts were scaled to match spending power in different countries.



