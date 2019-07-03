Steinhoff is going hammer and tongs for Jooste

Refilwe speaks to Ed Stoddard | Senior Commodities Correspondent For Southern Africa at Thomson Reuters.



Troubled retailer Steinhoff is suing former chief executive Markus Jooste and former

chief financial officer Ben la Grange to recover salary and bonus payments. Lawyers are

likely to be the only winners here. It may be too little, too late, but Steinhoff has launched legal proceedings against its former CEO and CFO to claw back salaries and bonuses paid to them before the eruption of South Africa’s biggest corporate scandal.



In a terse SENS announcement, the company said that on 19 June it had “launched

proceedings against former CEO Markus Jooste and former CFO Ben la Grange in the

Cape Town High Court, South Africa to recover certain salary and bonus payments paid

to the former CEO and CFO prior to 2017.



See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.