SA's first sign language teacher’s programme launched

Can you believe: South Africa’s first sign language teachers' training programme was

only launched on Monday It is aimed at prospective sign language teachers and deaf

teaching assistants.



An overdue move for South Africa's more than four million deaf or hard of hearing

people, especially children.



SA's deaf teaching assistants are of course competent in SASL - but, most have never

received formal training in classroom practice or qualified as teachers because

universities are not accessible to them.



