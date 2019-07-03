Dangers of the office psychopath

Refilwe speaks to Prof Renata Schoeman | Psychiatrist in Private Practice and Associate Professor in Leadership at Stellenbosch Business School.



Psychopaths are not just found in serial killer movies and crime novels – they stalk

corporate corridors too, where their trail of destruction might not include murder but

can mean the death of productivity, motivation and profits.



The manipulation, deception, inflated self-opinion and back-stabbing of the corporate

psychopath or narcissist can often cause work-related depression, anxiety disorders,

burnout and physical illnesses: conditions which cost the South African economy more

than R40-billion annually.



