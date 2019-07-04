Spying case is start of SA's privacy reckoning

Murray Hunter | Researcher on digital rights at ..... | Tel: 072 672 5468



If I had to venture a guess, I'd say that your association with the term 'RICA' has to do with near-purposeless paperwork when buying or swopping a SIM card. RICA is, in fact, so much more: It's a surveillance law South Africa promulgated shortly after the September 11 attacks in New York. Or, rather, to REGULATE that surveillance.



See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.