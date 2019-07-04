TALIS Report: Deep Dive

Refilwe speaks to Sara Black | Education Policy Analyst and Teacher.



The Teaching and Learning International Survey (TALIS) canvassed around 260,000

teachers in 48 countries. South Africa was included, and the results were reported

earlier this week.



Basic Education minister Angie Motshekga said, while the TALIS report has highlighted

nothing new, there were outcomes citizens can be proud of.

We asked Sara Black, a teacher and education policy analyst, to join us to discuss 5

points from the comprehensive survey with us today.



