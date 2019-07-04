Upfront Profiles

Malcolm KLûK and Christiaan Gabriel Du Toit are the creative force behind KlûK CGDT

and three times past “AFRICAN Designers of the year”. For Malcolm and Christiaan, their

label represents the culmination of two designers’ passion and the vision of bringing

the African continent an international experience of fashion. It is immediately evident to

anyone that careful consideration has been given to each garment; from the fabric

selection to the cut of the garment and the finishes of each piece. It is this careful

consideration and attention to detail that distinguishes their clothes as luxury

garments…It is the relationships they build with their customers and the experiences

their customers enjoy that sets them apart from others.



