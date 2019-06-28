Children can't read if they don't have books

The ability to read well is the ticket to educational success. This is aided by having

books in one's home, which has a greater influence on a child’s educational attainment

than their parents’ income, nationality or level of education. However, in South Africa,

51% of households have no leisure books, and only 6% have more than 40 books. This is

a key driver of the literacy crisis in South Africa, where 8 out of 10 children in Grade 4

are unable to read for meaning!



