USA vs China: SA chooses a side

Refilwe speaks to Qaanitah Hunter senior reporter at Tiso Black Star



South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, has chosen his side amidst the accusations

made against China and the country’s phone company giant, Huawei Ramaphosa has given China and Huawei his support, and the support of South Africa US President Donald Trump recently made accusations against Huawei and the Chinese government for an alleged spying plot involving Huawei’s 5G technology While an alleged spying plot involving China and Huawei had United States President, Donald Trump, halting the mobile phone company’s business in the US, South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa, has come out as an ally to China, putting SA on the side of the Asian superpower.



Ramaphosa attending the G20 Summit in Japan this week and, as a result, has had to

make some assurances to certain leaders, while playing an intense game of political

chess.



