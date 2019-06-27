Billions in airtime stolen from South Africans

Refilwe speaks to Jan Vermeulen | Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za.



Unethical and criminal conduct by these WASP services is nothing new. MyBroadband

has been writing about it for over a decade. But, the scammers are always changing up

how they do things - always a step or two ahead of the so-called protections we have in

place. Let's better understand the problem and how you can stay safe.



See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.