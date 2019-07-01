3D Printed Hand

Refilwe speaks to Jamie Mitchell | Founder at Mitchell Designs.



9-year-old Aphelele Gumede has received the first ever 3D prosthetic hand in South

Africa.



Thanks goes not to some major international medical foundation, but to Bloemfontein

architect Jamie Mitchell and friends.



(Before Jamie got involved, initial estimates for a traditional prosthetic were around

R600 000.) Aphelele, who is from Umlazi, always knew that a prosthetic hand is an option that would help him with everyday tasks, but his mother says the cost just didn't make it a

possibility.



See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.