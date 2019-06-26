Our food is boring while increasing world hunger and resource depletion

Refilwe speaks to Mwandwe Chileshe | Food Security and Hunger Associate at Global Citizen.



Globally we rely on a small range of foods. This negatively impacts our health and the

health of the planet. Seventy-five percent of the global food supply comes from only 12

plant and five animal species. Just three (rice, maize, wheat) make up nearly 60 percent

of calories from plants in the entire human diet.



This excludes many valuable sources of nutrition. While people may be getting

sufficient calories, these narrow diets don’t provide enough vitamins and minerals.

Since 1900, a staggering 75 percent of the genetic plant diversity in agriculture has

been lost.



