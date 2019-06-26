Is Libra coming for your bank?

Refilwe speaks to Chris Becker | Digital Assets & Blockchain Project Lead at Investec Private Bank.



Soon, when you hear 'Libra' you'll think not of the astrological sign of the scales, but the

upcoming cryptocurrency. Crypto currencies aren't new. (Hello Bitcoin!) Blockchain technology is being deployed in all kinds of interesting ways in all kinds of industries.

But. What Facebook and it's partners has, which has been lacking up to now, is simple

and powerful: Scale and convenience.



Facebook will probably automatically sign you up as a customer when Libra launcheds

in early 2020 - a watershed moment that will lead to truly digitalised currencies being

available to the 'man on the street', all around the world.



