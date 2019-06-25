Accessibility audits

Refilwe speaks to Tarryn Tomlinson



Tomlinson is an accessibility and inclusion auditor for hotels and public spaces. She

visits places and checks building plans as well as the facilities to ensure necessary

details aren’t overlooked. For people with disabilities, a few centimetres make all the

difference. That’s why Tomlinson considers the placement of light switches, the height

of beds, and the inclusion of ramps and handrails. “Something as small as a single step

stands in the way of someone with a disability from gaining access,” she says. By

drawing from her experiences, Tomlinson makes spaces more accessible. “The action

I’m taking is to ensure that people like me are not excluded from living their fullest

lives,” she says.



