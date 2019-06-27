The Business of Conservation

Refilwe speaks to Dr Max Graham | CEO at Space for Giants



According to conservation group Space for Giants, national parks and other stateowned

conservation areas could significantly multiply the revenue they pump into

African economies.



Bringing new private-sector investment to underfunded protected areas to capitalise on

surging interest in nature-based tourism would help fund conservation without draining

state finances, while driving sustainable local and national development.



Four of every five tourists to sub-Saharan Africa visits to view wildlife, the Paper’s

authors write, while the number of tourists is set to double to 134m by 2030. Tourism

already drives 8.5% of Africa’s GDP and provides 24m jobs. Spending on tourism,

hospitality and recreation could double to more than $260 billion by 2030.



