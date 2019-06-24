Lucid Dreaming

Refilwe speaks to Achilleas Pavlou PhD Researcher on Lucid Dreams at University of Essex.



Isn't it boring when people want to tell you about their dreams? Dreams are strange

and very personal manifestations of whatever is going on in the mind of the dreamer,

right? It's forever a sort-of inside joke.



Today, we are going to talk about something far cooler. Have you heard of lucid

dreaming? The idea that you are AWARE that you are dreaming which sometimes allows

you to direct what happens in that dream. Or... something like that? Achilleas Pavlou studies lucid dreaming and is exploring some interesting ways it can be used by many of us. Including, how to purposefully bring it about.



