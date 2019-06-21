US spy drone shot down by Iran

Guest: Paula Slier



Iran shot down a U.S. surveillance drone Thursday in the first direct military contact

between the two nations in more than 30 years. But where it happened is in dispute.

Iran said it was over their territory, while the U.S. said the plane was over international

waters. The drone left a corkscrew smoke trail as it fell tens of thousands of feet into the sea after being hit by an Iranian missile, a direct attack by Iran on a U.S. military aircraft.



