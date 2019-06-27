These are the things that sit with us

Refilwe speaks to Friederike Bubenzer | Acting Head at Justice And Reconciliation In Africa



The book makes visible undocumented everyday experiences that shaped the lives of

ordinary South Africans during the country’s brutal and painful past. It is a record of

things that “sit” within all of us. By sharing their memories, the storytellers map the

scope of the wider, and difficult, conversation about the meaning of justice and the

missing parts of the discourse of reconciliation in South Africa. It creates a space for a

conversation about South Africa’s history and what it means to talk to and to hear the

other within the context of this history.



