Homeless killings: Where are the statements and hashtags?

Refilwe speaks to Alex Mitchley | Journalist at News24.



Why aren't the murders of 5 men in the same area in Pretoria eliciting the kind of

response we've become used to when you're dealing with a particularly strange spate

of crime? Campaigns, statements from organisations and of course politicians.

This... appears to be the work of a serial killer. The police won't go so far, but it appears

like the likely outcome.



