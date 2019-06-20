4 suspects named and face murder charges in flight MH17 shootdown

Guest: EWN UK Correspondent Gavin Grey.



For the first time since Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 was shot down in July 2014,

prosecutors have announced charges against suspects in the case. Three Russians and a Ukrainian have been charged with bringing a missile into the area in eastern Ukraine and with murdering 298 passengers and crew. The passenger flight was en route from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur when it was shot down over conflict-hit Ukraine.



