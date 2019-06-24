Eskom Unbundling?

Refilwe speaks to Hilton Trollip Energy Research Centre Researcher at UCT.



Eskom is mess. As all those financial publications keep saying: It's not exactly a going

concern. Is it the priority of the government to fix that? It should be. It seemed like it! At this year's first SONA, President Ramaphosa announced the unbundling of the massive

company. But last week... dololo.



