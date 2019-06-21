Day Zero for Chennai

Guest: Jayaram Venkatesan.



Chembarambakkam and the three other reservoirs that have traditionally supplied

Chennai are nearly all dry, leaving the city suffering from an acute water shortage, said

Jayaram Venkatesan, an activist in the city.



Due to an inability to collect sufficient rain water combined with low groundwater

levels, the Tamil Nadu state government has been struggling to provide water to

residents.



With the reservoirs dry, water is being brought directly into Chennai neighborhoods in

trucks. Every day, hundreds of thousands of residents have no choice but to stand in line

for hours in soaring summer temperatures, filling dozens of cans and plastic containers.



