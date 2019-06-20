Chernobyl: We lived through its consequences

Guest: Dr Milka Ivanova | Senior Lecturer at Centre for Tourism and Hospitality at

Leeds Beckett University.



Milka Ivanova was living in the small mountain town of Razlog in the People’s Republic

of Bulgaria, about 1500 km away from where the Chernobyl disaster happened. She was just five years old.



Bulgaria and Romania were heavily contaminated by radioactive material from the

explosion that blew the lid off reactor No. 4 at the Vladimir Ilyich Lenin Nuclear Power

Plant – more commonly known as Chernobyl – in the town of Pripyat, at the time in the

Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic.



While her generation would soon be dubbed “the Chernobyl children”, the communist

authorities kept Bulgarians and Romanians in the dark about the magnitude and

implications of the explosion. It wasn’t until the Iron Curtain lifted that they would learn

the truth. Bulgaria, May Day 1986 – Milka



As a Bulgarian, I don’t often think about Chernobyl, even though I study communist

heritage tourism. Remembering the events of spring 1986 and my government’s

mishandling of the crisis still makes me angry, but I try to maintain some emotional

separation from my research. When the HBO miniseries Chernobyl aired, I expected the

buzz it generated would renew public interest in visiting Chernobyl, and interest in the

communist past in general. What I did not expect was to relive my recollection of the

days after the disaster.



