Full financial disclosure at maintenance courts

Guest: Beverley Clark | Attorney and Director at Clarks Attorney.



The judgment pertained to Rule 43 (pre-divorce) maintenance actions in the high court.



Rule 43 is similar to Rule 58 of the magistrate’s court. It sets out the procedure to be

adopted by spouses seeking maintenance prior to a high court divorce and when

maintenance is sought in the latter court. It is more often than not the only court hearing the spouses will have before reaching a settlement of the financial aspects of the divorce. This why the judgment is so important.



