Vaccine Awareness

Guest: Kyara Bergstrom.



Public mistrust of vaccines means the world is taking a step backwards in the fight

against deadly yet preventable infectious diseases, warn experts. The biggest global study into attitudes on immunisation suggests confidence is low in some regions.



The Wellcome Trust analysis includes responses from more than 140,000 people in over

140 countries. The World Health Organization lists vaccine hesitancy as one of the top 10 threats to global health. The global survey reveals the number of people who say they have little confidence or trust in vaccination.



See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.