Book: Walk it Off

Guest: Erns Grundling



In May 2015 Weg/Go journalist Erns Grundling was disillusioned with love, life and

himself. He embarked on a life-changing journey: a solo walk along the Camino -

despite being overweight and nursing an injury. Walk it Off recounts Erns's 1 025

kilometres without cell phone, camera or watch, rediscovering the moment, shedding

10 kilo's and undergoing an inner transformation. This is a travelogue and memoir that

will inspire readers to dare to venture where they haven't gone before.



