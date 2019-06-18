The mandate of SARB

Guest: Charles Simkins | Head of Research at Helen Suzman Foundation.



Does Ramaphosa re-assure investors? Or does he parrot word-for-word a clumsy ANC

conference resolution? This is the potential fault-line on which Magashule and others

are continuously scratching. But behind these factional interests lies the broader

attempt to subvert anything, whether SARS, the criminal justice system, or the SARB, that

stands in the way of the parasitic looting of public resources.



However, SARB governor Lesetja Kganyago is also not helping matters. Does Kganyago,

with his near-hysterical "the barbarians are at the gate", really believe this reassures

the market sentiment he believes he is nursing? More seriously, the imperious tone with

which Kganyago dismisses any mildly heterodox discussion on monetary policy is

problematic.



