Zindzi Mandela: You know better, do better

Refilwe speaks to ANC and government veteran Mavuso Msimang.



On Friday, 14 June 2019 Her Excellency, Ms Zindzi Mandela, South African Ambassador

to Denmark, released a distinctly undiplomatic tweet that instantly went viral. It

precipitated a deluge of comments, many of which supported her take on South Africa's

emotive land-ownership debate.



Dear Apartheid Apologist," said Mandela, "your time is over, you will not rule again. We

do not fear you. Finally, #TheLandIsOurs." She went further and made reference to

"white cowards and shivering land thieves".



See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.