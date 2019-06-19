Project Libra: Things to know about the Facebook's cryptocurrency

Guest: Brendyn Lotz | Journalist at HTXT Africa.



Facebook is launching a subsidiary company called Calibra that handles its crypto

dealings and protects users’ privacy by never mingling your Libra payments with your

Facebook data so it can’t be used for ad targeting. If Libra is the currency then Calibra is

the wallet or the bank. Somewhere to keep your money and facilitate spending/saving.

You could use other wallets if so inclined.



