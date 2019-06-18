IQ testing in South Africa

Guest: Vanessa Gaydon | Chairperson at Educational Psychology Association of South Africa.



According to research by a Wits University master's student in 2017, at least 60 of 127

educational psychologists surveyed most frequently used the SSAIS-R while 41 used the

UK's Wechsler Intelligence Scale for Children (WISC-IV). The latest edition of the

Wechsler test costs R35,630, a one-off fee.



Educational psychologist Tumi Diale, head of the University of Johannesburg's department for educational psychology, said four of the 11 sub-tests in the IQ test should be revamped. These sub-tests include vocabulary, comprehension, similarities and missing parts.



