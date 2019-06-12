Semenya wins 2000m race in Paris amid IAAF fight

Guest: Ashfak Mohamed | Digital sports Edtior at Independent Media.



Caster Semenya demonstrated great patience, but once it was time to put her foot

down, the Olympic champion showed her class to race to victory in a 2 000m event in

Montreuil, France on Tuesday night.



The CAS ruled in the IAAF’s favour, but last week, the Swiss Federal Supreme Court ruled

that Semenya be allowed to run in any distance while her appeal against the CAS

decision is heard.



The reigning 800m Olympic and Commonwealth Games champion settled into third

position for the first three laps, as a pace-maker sped along.

The South African’s next event is scheduled to be the Prefontaine Classic in California

on 30 June, where she is expected to race in the 3 000m.



With the IAAF ruling suspending pending her appeal, Semenya is eligible to run in her

favourite 800m at Diamond League meetings in Oslo (13 June) and Rabat (16 June), but

she has not been listed among the entrants in either race.



