Another Eskom Boo-Boo

Guest: Bronwyn Parker | Senior Associate at Werksmans Attorneys



The South African government is being sued for failing to crack down on air pollution

emitted by state owned enterprises. A fleet of 12 coal-fired Eskom power plants, a Sasol

oil refinery and coal-to-fuel plant are located at a site referred to as the Highveld

Priority Area due its EXTREMELY poor air quality.



Eskom has surprisingly admitted to a certain amount of wrongdoing - fessing up to the

fact that hundreds have died because of the air quality they are responsible for. A

refreshing admission, but a peculiar one.



