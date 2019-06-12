Benchmarking Pharmaceuticals

Guest: Mandi Krebs | Senior Associate practicing in the field of life Sciences at Hogan Lovells.



The cost of medicine in South Africa. Specifically, the notion of introducing benchmarking for prices. You might have seen or read coverage out of, especially the US, leading pharmaceutical companies are accused of conspiring to inflate the pricing of their products, some of which are used in the treatment of illnesses such as high cholesterol and HIV.



A transparent pricing system has been adopted in South Africa, which includes a 'single

exit price regime' for medicines. What exactly does this mean? Mandi Krebs is a senior associate practicing in the field of life Sciences at the law firm Hogan Lovells.



