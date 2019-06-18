The danger of overusing exclamation marks!

Guest: Dr Ruth Page | Senior Lecturer in Applied Linguistics at University of Birmingham.



I’m well-known for my cheerfulness. Even on my worst days, I put on a happy face to

communicate with people outside my immediate friends and colleagues. In my emails,

this behaviour manifests itself as exclamation marks.



Preoccupied with appearing nice, I used to catch myself using exclamations at the end

of every other sentence. And I’m not ashamed to admit it because, chances are, you’ve

sent those emails too.



Take a look at the last few messages you sent. If you’re like me, you’ll see exclamations

and other niceties peppered throughout: “Looking forward to seeing the end result!”

and “I’m excited to hear from you!” and “I’m happy to help out!”



