Is pneumonia-causing bacteria lurking in geyser?

Today at 15:20
The reality of the booze ban
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Trudie Broekmann - Consumer Law Expert
Today at 15:40
Kataz moved to a rehabilitation centre in Limpopo
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jaco Pieterse - SPCA Chief Inspector
Today at 15:50
The Bakkie that South Africans love most?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ciro De Siena - Motoring Journalist at Cars.co.za
Today at 16:05
Daily Maverick: Using ivermectin for Covid-19: what to do when caution and crisis clash?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mark Heywood - Executive Director at Section27
Today at 16:20
Minister Nathi Mthethwa - Tweet re state of theatre in SA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Marlene le Roux - Artscape
Today at 16:55
Cars with Juliet McGuire: Audi Q3 Sportback
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Juliet McGuire
Today at 17:05
The great school reopening debate
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Haroon Saloojee - Professor of Child Health at Wits Univesity
Today at 17:20
Uganda's Museveni wins sixth term
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Greg Mills - Director at Brenthurst Foundation
Today at 17:45
Open letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa from the SA wine industry
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Raymond Ndlovu - Chair of the Cape Wine Auction Trust
Today at 18:08
PITCHED: Treasury on tax hike
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Prof Adrian Saville - Chief Executive of Cannon Asset Managers and Professor in Economics, Finance & Strategy at Gordon Institute Of Business Science
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tracy Brodziak - Portfolio Manager at Old Mutual Equities at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 18:49
The annual Flux T.R.E.N.D.S six key pillars of the state we're in
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dion Chang - Founder at Flux Trends
Today at 19:19
ZOOM : Business Book feature - Stressproof - The Game Plan by Richard Sutton
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard Sutton - International Speaker & Author of Stressproof - The Ga e Plan at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM : Other People’s Money - Melanie Bala, Broadcasting personality
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Latest Local
SAHRC to meet with Sassa leadership over 'despicable' scenes at Bellville office The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has condemned the use of water cannons to enforce physical distancing outside the Bellville... 18 January 2021 3:04 PM
Gauteng restaurant managers arrested for selling booze to customers despite ban The managers of two popular restaurants in Sandton and Silverton were arrested by Gauteng police over the weekend for selling liqu... 18 January 2021 2:04 PM
Covid-19 vaccine tax? 'Govt needs to tell the nation what the funding model is' Human rights lawyer at Health Justice Initiative Fatima Hassan says the minister needs to answer questions from citizens. 18 January 2021 1:54 PM
View all Local
'Detractors want to blame Eskom's woes on Cyril Ramaphosa' Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe implicated President Cyril Ramaphosa at the state capture commission of inquiry last week and his de... 18 January 2021 1:23 PM
Over 18K megawatts offline due to planned and unplanned maintenance, says Eskom Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha says machines break down without notice resulting in the latest bout of loadshedding. 18 January 2021 10:02 AM
DA wants alcohol ban urgently lifted after SAB cancels another R2.5bn investment The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it's time for President Cyril Ramaphosa to end the economically crippling alcohol ban with immed... 17 January 2021 2:48 PM
View all Politics
Economy in 2021: 'Expect a better year for South African assets' An economist expects China growth at 9.5%, US money-printing, rising metal prices and trade- and current-account surpluses in SA. 15 January 2021 3:02 PM
Retirement funds in SA are changing – new laws come into effect on 1 March 2021 Bruce Whitfield asks personal finance advisor Warren Ingram to explain in detail the new laws affecting provident funds. 15 January 2021 1:23 PM
Germany Covid-19 death rate now higher than US - considers 'mega lockdown' Germany has squandered its early success in restricting Covid-19, laments Deutsche Welle Correspondent Chelsey Dulaney. 15 January 2021 11:33 AM
View all Business
Struggle to get an erection? It could be an early warning sign of heart disease It's time for some hard talk on a soft issue says dietician Rael Koping as he explains the link between ED and cardiovascular prob... 18 January 2021 11:52 AM
Vitamin D flying off the shelves, but can it really prevent Covid-19? Until the Covid-19 vaccine is available locally, stockists say people are clambering to get their hands on the 'sunshine drug'. 18 January 2021 8:05 AM
Emma Sadleir: Beware of the risks before naming and shaming perpetrators online South Africa's leading digital law expert Emma Sadleir warns that there can be legal ramifications for making criminal accusations... 16 January 2021 11:53 AM
View all Lifestyle
Rachel Kolisi has Covid-19. It is taking a toll on the kids, says Siya "Let’s do everything we can to protect those around us," pleaded the Springbok captain on social media. 28 December 2020 10:14 AM
Jurie Roux ordered to pay back R37m ‘misappropriated’ from Stellenbosch Uni SA Rugby Union (Saru) CEO Jurie Roux has been instructed to repay R37 million which he apparently misappropriated from the coffers... 26 December 2020 10:29 AM
'What a moment of joy!' Siya pays surprise visit to fire-ravaged Masiphumelele 'There were cheers and ululating!' Kolisi was shocked by the carnage says Pastor John Thomas, but lifted the mood of the people. 20 December 2020 5:32 PM
View all Sport
DJ Fresh and Euphonik step down from 947 and other public gigs amid rape case DJ Fresh and DJ Euphonik have been pulled off air on music station 947 after reaching an agreement with management at Primedia Bro... 16 January 2021 12:34 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 15 January 2021 John's three book picks for the week. 15 January 2021 5:17 PM
DJ Fresh and Euphonik silent on 'drugging and raping' allegations Neither Euphonik nor DJ Fresh have publically responded to the allegations being levelled against them on social media. 13 January 2021 11:40 AM
View all Entertainment
[EXPLAINER] When a bronchoscopy is appropriate to treat Covid-19 Professor Keertan Dheda debunks myths spread about the procedure which is an appropriate treatment for only a small number of pati... 18 January 2021 11:22 AM
Welshman offers local govt £50m reward to find fortune he tossed on rubbish dump James Howell dumped a hard drive containing his then worthless bitcoin fortune in 2013 and now it's worth about £210m. 15 January 2021 1:58 PM
Germany Covid-19 death rate now higher than US - considers 'mega lockdown' Germany has squandered its early success in restricting Covid-19, laments Deutsche Welle Correspondent Chelsey Dulaney. 15 January 2021 11:33 AM
View all World
Chinese businesses and Namibian elites get rich illegally logging rosewood trees Protected ancient rosewood trees are being chopped down in Nambia despite a moratorium on harvesting these prized hardwoods and a... 13 January 2021 5:15 PM
Zimbabwe crisis: 'South Africa can intervene but solution lies with Zimbabweans' It is probably expecting too much from the ANC government to censure Zanu-PF, a sister liberation movement, says Tapiwa Chagonda. 12 January 2021 12:04 PM
Immigrants are net creators of jobs in South Africa, research confirms Political analyst Professor Friedman responds to criticisms that allowing foreign nationals into SA takes away local employment. 8 January 2021 4:12 PM
View all Africa
Economy in 2021: 'Expect a better year for South African assets' An economist expects China growth at 9.5%, US money-printing, rising metal prices and trade- and current-account surpluses in SA. 15 January 2021 3:02 PM
'Disabled South Africans are sleeping on pavements outside Sassa offices' A humanitarian and health crisis is unfolding, right now, in South Africa, warns Lynette Maart (Black Sash national director). 14 January 2021 10:26 AM
Anoj Singh fails to testify at Zondo Commission - despite it being mandatory "It’s a very decisive moment for the legitimacy of the Zondo Commission," warns political analyst (NWU) Professor Andre Duvenhage. 13 January 2021 1:14 PM
View all Opinion

Is pneumonia-causing bacteria lurking in geyser?

Is pneumonia-causing bacteria lurking in geyser?

14 June 2019 10:38 AM

Guest: Dr Jo Barnes is a senior lecturer in Community Health at Stellenbosch University's Faculty of Health Sciences.

In South Africa, there is no information about the prevalence of Legionella in domestic
water heaters, which normally heat water to 65°C. However many users keep
temperatures as low as 40°C in a compromise between being more financially savvy
and still enjoying a satisfactory water temperature. This is the perfect environment for
the growth of Legionella which thrives at temperatures from 37 to 42°C.

To determine the presence of Legionella, the researchers cut open water heaters
shortly after they had failed mechanically and collected samples and biofilm scrapings
from inside the heaters. They also separately used microbiological techniques to assess
the presence of Legionella at the point-of-use in the tap water from five active heaters,
which they compared to cold water from the same source as a control.

According to the findings in the study, the bacterial concentrations in the plumbing
between the water heater and the taps were as much of a concern as those in the
heater tank.

See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.


The Emerging Economies - Focus on Asia

18 January 2021 8:37 AM

With Dr Martyn Davies Managing Director of Emerging Markets & Africa and Dean of  Deloitte Alchemy School of Management at Deloitte.

Eskom kicks week off with more loadshedding: Sikonathi Mantshantsha explains

18 January 2021 8:28 AM

Eskom's Sikonathi Mantshantsha speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the what has led to the latest round of loadshedding as SA prepares to get back to work.

The World View - The Global Airline Crisis

18 January 2021 7:58 AM

Home to be arrested a police cell for Alexei Navalny on his return to Russia.
 
Joe Biden’s plan he intends an instant overhaul of a raft of Trump policies. 

#IFQSAT

18 January 2021 7:40 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

Red tide threatens west coast

18 January 2021 7:32 AM

Refilwe speaks to Dr Grant Pitcher, Specialist Scientist for the Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries, about a dangerous and toxic red tide threatening the west coast.

Molefe takes shots at Ramaphosa from Zondo hotseat

18 January 2021 7:26 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to EWN group editor in chief Mahlatse Mahlase about ex Eskom CEO Brian Molefe's attack on President Cyril Ramaphosa via the Zondo commission.

Huge demand for Vitamin D supplements

18 January 2021 7:22 AM

Have you been struggling to find Vitamin D3 supplements? It appears that demand has been exceeding supply as people try and strengthen their immune systems during the pandemic and especially during the second wave, and with the vaccine rollout for the general population still some time away. 

Moolah Monday: The growth of the rental economy

18 January 2021 7:19 AM

Buying a major appliance or item of furniture can be quite expensive, and many people therefore choose to pay them off in instalments. But did you know that there is a growing trend of renting them instead and that an increasing number of international retailers such as John Lewis, Ikea and H&M have started offering their products for rental? Refilwe Moloto speaks to Jonathan Hurvitz, group CEO of Teljoy , to discuss the advantages of renting products rather than buying. 

The Social Rundown

18 January 2021 7:17 AM

With CapeTalk breakfast producer, Stephan Lombard.

#IFSAT

15 January 2021 8:39 AM

I Feel Quite Strongly About This.

 

