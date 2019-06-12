A win for Gay Rights in Botswana

Guest: Caine Youngman | Policy, Law and Advocacy Manager at The Lesbians, Gays & Bisexuals of Botswana.



Botswana’s High Court overturned laws that criminalized homosexuality. An anonymous plaintiff challenged the anti-sodomy laws last year. When the case was brought before the court, a lawyer for the government argued that the law should not be overturned because it reflects the values of Botswana’s society, and pressed the challengers to provide evidence that those values had changed. But on Tuesday, a full bench voted unanimously to revoke the laws. Delivering the ruling, Judge Michael Leburu said the laws were







See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.