Cape Town launches locally crafted Khayelitsha curated tours

Guest: Sam Mokoena | Co-owner at 4roomed eKasi Culture.
Three curated tours which have been launched in Khayelitsha takes a new immersive approach to cultural tourism. It is aimed at boosting the economy and revealing Cape Town’s largest township’s appeal to visitors, showing off it’s creative spirit and business culture. The Khayelitsha Curated Routes was created in partnership with SMMEs based in and run by local residents. And focuses on a variety of experiences that visitors can sign-up for, allowing them to meander through the neighbourhood experiencing the area's diverse activities and interacting with the most inspirational people, including artists, baristas and start-up business owners.
Activities on offer include a tour of street art and cultural experiences like a visit to the Makukhanye Art Room which highlights how the performing arts can positively influence the socio-economic issues experienced in the townships. For more adventurous visitors, there is also the chance to take a cycle tour through Khayelitsha, allowing one to meet local entrepreneurs and taste the local cuisine. And for the young, and
young-at-heart, a tour of Khayelitsha’s night-life is also on offer.
Joining me in studio is an SMME owner part of this initiative, Sam Mokoena co-owns 4Roomed eKasi Culture with his wife Abigail Mbalo (aprevious Masterchef contestant in 2014)
Bridgerton(Netflix)
During the Regency era in England, eight close-knit siblings of the powerful Bridgerton family attempt to find love.
Starring : Regé‑Jean Page | Phoebe Dynevor | Nicola Coughlan | Julie Andrews
Industry (Showmax)
Follow a group of young graduates as they compete for a limited set of permanent positions at a top investment bank in London.
Starring : Myha’la Herrold | Harry Lawtey | Nabhaan Rizwan | Will Tudor |Ken Leung
Wild Wild Country (Netflix)
When a controversial guru builds a utopian city in the Oregon desert, it causes a massive conflict with local ranchers. This docuseries chronicles the conflict, which leads to the first bioterror attack in the United States and a massive case of illegal wiretapping.
This week's Trailblazer is Dr Emmanuel Taban, a pulmonologist who came up with a procedure to treat patients with Covid-19 and who appeared to not respond to treatment. His method involves manually and carefully removing mucous plugs from patients' airways, so that oxygen can reach inside. The procedure has not been approved by health authorities, despite his success rate.
Goal celebrations 2 English MPs complain footballers are going too far.
A discarded fortune the Welshman who threw away millions.
A bird on death row after an American racing pigeon flew to Australia.
Energy expert Ted Blom speaks to Refilwe Moloto, about why he predicted the latest round of loadshedding.
Sassa CEO Totsie Memela speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the crisis unfolding around lapsed disability grants.
With CapeTalk breakfast producer, Stephan Lombard.
Sam Plaatjies of Western Cape Home Affairs speaks to Refilwe Moloto about their limited services and what the public can expect.
According to a survey conducted in Japan by the Japanese news agency Kyodo and the Tokyo Broadcasting System (TBS), 80% of respondents have said that the already-postponed Summer Olympic games should be postponed again or cancelled altogether. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Prof Michael Goldman of the University of San Francisco and also of the Gordon Institute of Business Science about the possibility and what the consequences could be.
Ryan McFadyen Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard.