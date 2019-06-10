Youth Unemployment

Guest: Tashmia Ismail-Saville CEO at Youth Employment Service YES.



YES is a not-for-profit organisation, our fee options are for ensuring a sustainable

outcome for our youth, for business and for our country. The fees apply to large

companies (R50M turnover), the benefits accrue to all business and youth across the

expanse of our nation. This is businesses contribution to not only the youth they create

jobs for but will also drive a national movement to bring medium and small businesses

into the solution. It takes all of to step up to this challenge, the result is a healthy

country, a strong economy and successful businesses referred to as a win-win outcome.



