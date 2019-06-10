School Teaching Body Transformation

Guest: Jaco Deacon | National Operations Officer at Federation Of Governing Bodies

Of Sa Schools.



Though most of SA's high-end former Model C schools have a diverse pupil population,

four out of five teachers in such schools are still white. A snap survey by the Sunday Times of state schools across the country - which charge annual fees of R36,000 and above - paints an unflattering picture of racial integration in staff rooms.



Nineteen schools were sent questions, 10 of which responded. In these schools, 80% of

teachers are white. Staff diversity at former black African, coloured and Indian schools in Gauteng is also a challenge, according to inputs given to a task team appointed by premier David Makhura to tackle racism and xenophobia in the province.



School governing body associations attributed the lack of staff diversity at former

Model C schools to the slow turnover of white staff as most of these teachers remained

at the same school for 30 to 40 years.







See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.