SABC exec assassination attempt

Guest: Kate Skinner | Executive Director at South African National Editors' Forum.



The City Press reported that one of the suspects who was shot by Zikode during the

gunfight. The 37-year-old suspect was expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Monday. The motive behind the shooting was unclear but it was believed that Zikode was working on a forensic investigation into fraud at the SABC.



See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.